Lieblingsalben 2022 Tobias Ruhland

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Tobias Ruhland reichen 2022 von Kraftklub über Tocotronic bis zu Metronomy.

Published at: 12-12-2022

Tobias Ruhland, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. KraftklubKargo
02. Leikeli47Shape Up
03. Gabriels      Angels & Queens
04. StromaeMultitude
05. TocotronicNie wieder Krieg
06. RosalíaMotomami
07. Wet LegWet Leg
08. JitwamThird
09. Alabaster DePlumeGold
10. ΣtellaUp And Away
11. Panda Bear & Sonic BoomReset
12. BeyoncéRenaissance
13. Fai BabaRägeboge
14. Kendrick LamarMr. Morale & The Big Steppers
15. The SmileA Light For Attracting Attention
16. NichtseattleKommunistenlibido
17. Aldous HardingWarm Chris
18. Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo      The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
19. Mykki Blanco Stay Close To Music
20. Metronomy         Small World