Lieblingsalben 2022 Tobias Ruhland
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Tobias Ruhland reichen 2022 von Kraftklub über Tocotronic bis zu Metronomy.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Kraftklub
|Kargo
|02. Leikeli47
|Shape Up
|03. Gabriels
|Angels & Queens
|04. Stromae
|Multitude
|05. Tocotronic
|Nie wieder Krieg
|06. Rosalía
|Motomami
|07. Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|08. Jitwam
|Third
|09. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|10. Σtella
|Up And Away
|11. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
|Reset
|12. Beyoncé
|Renaissance
|13. Fai Baba
|Rägeboge
|14. Kendrick Lamar
|Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
|15. The Smile
|A Light For Attracting Attention
|16. Nichtseattle
|Kommunistenlibido
|17. Aldous Harding
|Warm Chris
|18. Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
|The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
|19. Mykki Blanco
|Stay Close To Music
|20. Metronomy
|Small World