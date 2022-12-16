Alben 2022 Thomas Mehringer
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Thomas Mehringer reichen 2022 von Alabaster DePlume über Wilco bis zu Σtella.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|02. Leikeli47
|Shape Up
|03. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
|04. Die Nerven
|Die Nerven
|05. Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul
|Topical Dancer
|06. Wilco
|Cruel Country
|07. Kendrick Lamar
|Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
|08. Stella Sommer
|Silence Wore A Silver Coat
|09. The Smile
|A Light For Attracting Attention
|10. Plains
|I Walked With You Ways
|11. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
|Reset
|12. Nichtseattle
|Kommunistenlibido
|13. Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
|Ali
|14. Kevin Morby
|This Is A Photograph
|15. Dominik Eulberg
|Avichrom
|16. Σtella
|Up & Away
|17. Sault
|Untitled (God)
|18. Alvvays
|Blue Rev
|19. Weyes Blood
|And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
|20. Mitski
|Laurel Hell