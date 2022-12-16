Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2022 Thomas Mehringer

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Thomas Mehringer reichen 2022 von Alabaster DePlume über Wilco bis zu Σtella.

Author: Thomas Mehringer

Published at: 16-12-2022

Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Alabaster DePlumeGold
02. Leikeli47Shape Up
03. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
04. Die NervenDie Nerven
05. Charlotte Adigery & Bolis PupulTopical Dancer
06. WilcoCruel Country
07. Kendrick LamarMr. Morale & The Big Steppers
08. Stella SommerSilence Wore A Silver Coat
09. The SmileA Light For Attracting Attention
10. PlainsI Walked With You Ways
11. Panda Bear & Sonic BoomReset
12. NichtseattleKommunistenlibido
13. Vieux Farka Touré & KhruangbinAli
14. Kevin MorbyThis Is A Photograph
15. Dominik EulbergAvichrom
16. ΣtellaUp & Away
17. SaultUntitled (God)
18. AlvvaysBlue Rev
19. Weyes BloodAnd In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
20. MitskiLaurel Hell