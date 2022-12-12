Lieblingsalben 2022 Ralf Summer
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Ralf Summer reichen 2022 von Hermanos Gutiérrez über Little Simz bis zu Tocotronic.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|02. Hermanos Gutiérrez
|El Bueno Y El Mano
|03. Kendrick Lamar
|Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
|04. Die Nerven
|Die Nerven
|05. Little Simz
|No Thank You
|06. Wet Satin
|Wet Satin
|07. Sam Prekop & John McEntire
|Sons Of
|08. Florist
|Florist
|09. Moor Mother
|Jazz Codes
|10. Jeb Loy Nichols
|United States Of The Broken Hearted
|11. Sault
|Untitled (God)
|12. Die Sterne
|Hallo Euphoria
|13. Plaid
|Feorm Falorx
|14. Another Channel
|Behind The Glow
|15. Wilma Vritra
|Grotto
|16. Fontaines D.C.
|Skinty Fia
|17. Gabriels
|Angels & Queens Part I
|18. Tocotronic
|Nie Wieder Krieg
|19. Leikeli47
|Shape Up
|20. Lucrecia Dalt
|¡Ay!