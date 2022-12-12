Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Lieblingsalben 2022 Ralf Summer

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Ralf Summer reichen 2022 von Hermanos Gutiérrez über Little Simz bis zu Tocotronic.

Author: Ralf Summer

Published at: 12-12-2022

Ralf Summer | Bild: BR / Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Alabaster DePlumeGold
02. Hermanos GutiérrezEl Bueno Y El Mano
03. Kendrick LamarMr. Morale & The Big Steppers
04. Die NervenDie Nerven
05. Little SimzNo Thank You
06. Wet SatinWet Satin
07. Sam Prekop & John McEntireSons Of
08. FloristFlorist
09. Moor MotherJazz Codes
10. Jeb Loy NicholsUnited States Of The Broken Hearted
11. SaultUntitled (God)
12. Die SterneHallo Euphoria
13. PlaidFeorm Falorx
14. Another ChannelBehind The Glow
15. Wilma VritraGrotto
16. Fontaines D.C.Skinty Fia
17. GabrielsAngels & Queens Part I
18. TocotronicNie Wieder Krieg
19. Leikeli47Shape Up
20. Lucrecia Dalt¡Ay!