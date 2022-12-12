Lieblingsalben 2022 Rainer Schaller
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Rainer Schaller reichen 2022 von Σtella über Angel Olsen bis zu den Fontaines D. C.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Σtella
|Up And Away
|02. Bilderbuch
|Gelb ist das Feld
|03. Dry Cleaning
|Stumpwork
|04. Neufundland
|Grind
|05. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|06. Alvvays
|Blue Rev
|07. Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
|Ali
|08. Father John Misty
|Chloë And The Next 20th Century
|09. Angel Olsen
|Big Time
|10. Los Bitchos
|Let The Festivities Begin
|11. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
|12. Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|13. Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
|The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
|14. What Are People For?
|What Are People For?
|15. Lizzo
|Special
|16. Kurt Vile
|Watch My Moves
|17. Special Interest
|Endure
|18. The Smile
|A Light For Attracting Attention
|19. Beach House
|Once Twice Melody
|20. Fontaines D. C
|Skinty Fia