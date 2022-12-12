Lieblingsalben 2022 Rainer Schaller

01. Σtella Up And Away

02. Bilderbuch Gelb ist das Feld

03. Dry Cleaning Stumpwork

04. Neufundland Grind

05. Alabaster DePlume Gold

06. Alvvays Blue Rev

07. Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin Ali

08. Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

09. Angel Olsen Big Time

10. Los Bitchos Let The Festivities Begin

11. Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

12. Wet Leg Wet Leg

13. Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime

14. What Are People For? What Are People For?

15. Lizzo Special

16. Kurt Vile Watch My Moves

17. Special Interest Endure

18. The Smile A Light For Attracting Attention

19. Beach House Once Twice Melody