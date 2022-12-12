Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Lieblingsalben 2022 Rainer Schaller

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Rainer Schaller reichen 2022 von Σtella über Angel Olsen bis zu den Fontaines D. C.

Published at: 12-12-2022

Rainer Schaller | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. ΣtellaUp And Away
02. BilderbuchGelb ist das Feld
03. Dry Cleaning      Stumpwork
04. NeufundlandGrind
05. Alabaster DePlumeGold
06. AlvvaysBlue Rev
07. Vieux Farka Touré & KhruangbinAli
08. Father John MistyChloë And The Next 20th Century
09. Angel OlsenBig Time
10. Los BitchosLet The Festivities Begin
11. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
12. Wet LegWet Leg
13. Peter Doherty & Frédéric LoThe Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
14. What Are People For?What Are People For?
15. LizzoSpecial
16. Kurt VileWatch My Moves
17. Special InterestEndure
18. The SmileA Light For Attracting Attention
19. Beach HouseOnce Twice Melody
20. Fontaines D. C     Skinty Fia