Alben 2022 Michael Bartle

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-Musikchef Michael Bartle reichen 2022 von Big Thief über Sudan Archives bis zu Aldous Harding.

Author: Michael Bartle

Published at: 16-12-2022

Michael Bartle | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
02. Ezra CollectiveWhere I'm Meant To Be
03. Alabaster DePlumeGold
04. AutomaticExcess
05. Sudan ArchivesNatural Brown Prom Queen
06. Lady BlackbirdBlack Acid Soul
07. GabrielsAngels & Queens
08. KokorokoCould We Be More
09. Angel OlsenBig Time
10. Zach BryanAmerican Heartbreak
11. Daniel VillarealPanama 77
12. Kendrick LamarMr. Morale & The Big Stepper
13. SpoonTime
14. Fontaines D.C.Skinty Fia
15. Wet LegWet Leg
16. Robert GlasperBlack Radio
17. Aldous HardingWarm Chris
18. Nilüfer YanyaPainless
19. Rolling Blackout Coastal FeverEndless Rooms
20. Makaya McCravenIn These Times