Alben 2022 Michael Bartle
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-Musikchef Michael Bartle reichen 2022 von Big Thief über Sudan Archives bis zu Aldous Harding.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
|02. Ezra Collective
|Where I'm Meant To Be
|03. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|04. Automatic
|Excess
|05. Sudan Archives
|Natural Brown Prom Queen
|06. Lady Blackbird
|Black Acid Soul
|07. Gabriels
|Angels & Queens
|08. Kokoroko
|Could We Be More
|09. Angel Olsen
|Big Time
|10. Zach Bryan
|American Heartbreak
|11. Daniel Villareal
|Panama 77
|12. Kendrick Lamar
|Mr. Morale & The Big Stepper
|13. Spoon
|Time
|14. Fontaines D.C.
|Skinty Fia
|15. Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|16. Robert Glasper
|Black Radio
|17. Aldous Harding
|Warm Chris
|18. Nilüfer Yanya
|Painless
|19. Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
|Endless Rooms
|20. Makaya McCraven
|In These Times