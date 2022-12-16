Alben 2022 Michael Bartle

01. Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

02. Ezra Collective Where I'm Meant To Be

03. Alabaster DePlume Gold

04. Automatic Excess

05. Sudan Archives Natural Brown Prom Queen

06. Lady Blackbird Black Acid Soul

07. Gabriels Angels & Queens

08. Kokoroko Could We Be More

09. Angel Olsen Big Time

10. Zach Bryan American Heartbreak

11. Daniel Villareal Panama 77

12. Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Stepper

13. Spoon Time

14. Fontaines D.C. Skinty Fia

15. Wet Leg Wet Leg

16. Robert Glasper Black Radio

17. Aldous Harding Warm Chris

18. Nilüfer Yanya Painless

19. Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever Endless Rooms