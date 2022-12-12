Lieblingsalben 2022 Barbara Streidl
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Barbara Streidl reichen 2022 von Anna Erhard über Cat Power bis zu Saya Gray.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Anna Erhard
|Campsite
|02. Tami Neilson
|Kingmaker
|03. Jesca Hoop
|Order Of Romance
|04. Angel Olsen
|Big Time
|05. Cat Power
|Covers
|06. Gaddafi Gals
|Romeo Must Die
|07. Meskerem Mees
|Caesar
|08. Spoon
|Lucifer On The Sofa
|09. Automatic
|Excess
|10. First Aid Kit
|Palomino
|11. Nichtseattle
|Kommunistenlibido
|12. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
|13. Arny Margaret
|They Only Talk About The Weather
|14. Fontaines D. C.
|Skinty Fia
|15. Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|16. Laura Veirs
|Found Light
|17. She & Him
|Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson
|18. Black Sea Dahu
|Glue
|19. Alvvays
|Blue Rev
|20. Saya Gray
|19 Masters