Lieblingsalben 2022 Barbara Streidl

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Barbara Streidl reichen 2022 von Anna Erhard über Cat Power bis zu Saya Gray.

Published at: 12-12-2022

Barbara Streidl | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
01. Anna ErhardCampsite
02. Tami NeilsonKingmaker
03. Jesca Hoop        Order Of Romance
04. Angel OlsenBig Time
05. Cat PowerCovers
06. Gaddafi GalsRomeo Must Die
07. Meskerem Mees Caesar
08. Spoon Lucifer On The Sofa
09. AutomaticExcess
10. First Aid Kit   Palomino
11. NichtseattleKommunistenlibido
12. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
13. Arny MargaretThey Only Talk About The Weather
14. Fontaines D. C.Skinty Fia
15. Wet LegWet Leg
16. Laura VeirsFound Light 
17. She & Him Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson
18. Black Sea DahuGlue
19. AlvvaysBlue Rev      
20. Saya Gray        19 Masters