Alben 2020 Alba Wilczek
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Sevdaliza
|Shabrang
|02. Haiyti
|sui sui
|03. AKNE KID JOE
|Die große Palmöllüge
|04. Haftbefehl
|Das weiße Album
|05. Taylor Swift
|folklore
|06. SAULT
|Untitled (Black is)
|07. Phoebe Bridgers
|Punisher
|08. Khruangbin
|Mordechai
|09. Jessie Reyez
|Before Love Came To Kill Us
|10. Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
|What Kind Of Music
|11. KitschKrieg
|KitschKrieg
|12. Monophonics
|It's Only Us
|13. Lido Pimienta
|Miss Colombia
|14. Megan Thee Stallion
|Good News
|15. Fiona Apple
|Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|16. Fontaines D.C.
|A Hero's Death
|17. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|18. Sufjan Stevens
|The Acension
|19. Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats
|UNLOCKED
|20. ETR (Erotik Toy Records)
|Hafenwind