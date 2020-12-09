Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Alba Wilczek

Stand: 09.12.2020

Alba Wilczek
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SevdalizaShabrang
02. Haiytisui sui
03. AKNE KID JOEDie große Palmöllüge
04. HaftbefehlDas weiße Album
05. Taylor Swiftfolklore
06. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
07. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
08. KhruangbinMordechai
09. Jessie ReyezBefore Love Came To Kill Us
10. Tom Misch & Yussef DayesWhat Kind Of Music
11. KitschKriegKitschKrieg
12. MonophonicsIt's Only Us
13. Lido Pimienta Miss Colombia
14. Megan Thee StallionGood News
15. Fiona AppleFetch The Bolt Cutters
16. Fontaines D.C.A Hero's Death
17. SAULT Untitled (Rise)
18. Sufjan StevensThe Acension
19. Denzel Curry, Kenny BeatsUNLOCKED
20. ETR (Erotik Toy Records)Hafenwind

