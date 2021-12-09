Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2021 Kaline Thyroff

Stand: 09.12.2021

Moderatorin Kaline Thyroff | Bild: BR/Max Hofstetter
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Lucy DacusHome Video
02. Faye WebsterI Know I’m Funny Haha
03. Indigo SparkeEcho
04. LowHey What
05. The NotwistVertigo Days
06. The Weather StationIgnorance
07. Billie EilishHappier Than Ever
08. Altin GünYol
09. The War On DrugsI Don’t Live Here Anymore
10. Mdou MoctarAfrique Victime
11. Cory HansonPale Horse Rider
12. Matthew E WhiteKay Bay
13. The Goon SaxMirror II
14. TirzahColorgrade
15. Roger FakhrFine Anyway
16. Arlo ParksCollapsed In Sunbeams
17. Dean BluntBlack Metal 2
18. Willie DunnCreation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
19. Courtney BarnettThings Take Time, Take Time
20. Little SimzSometimes I Might Be Introvert