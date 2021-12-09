Alben 2021 Kaline Thyroff
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Lucy Dacus
|Home Video
|02. Faye Webster
|I Know I’m Funny Haha
|03. Indigo Sparke
|Echo
|04. Low
|Hey What
|05. The Notwist
|Vertigo Days
|06. The Weather Station
|Ignorance
|07. Billie Eilish
|Happier Than Ever
|08. Altin Gün
|Yol
|09. The War On Drugs
|I Don’t Live Here Anymore
|10. Mdou Moctar
|Afrique Victime
|11. Cory Hanson
|Pale Horse Rider
|12. Matthew E White
|Kay Bay
|13. The Goon Sax
|Mirror II
|14. Tirzah
|Colorgrade
|15. Roger Fakhr
|Fine Anyway
|16. Arlo Parks
|Collapsed In Sunbeams
|17. Dean Blunt
|Black Metal 2
|18. Willie Dunn
|Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
|19. Courtney Barnett
|Things Take Time, Take Time
|20. Little Simz
|Sometimes I Might Be Introvert