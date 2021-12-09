Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2021 Jay Rutledge

Stand: 09.12.2021

Jay Rutledge | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Curtis HardingIf words were flowers
02. Derya YildirimDost
03. Allison RussellOutside child
04. FocalisticPresident ya straata
05. Congo CowboysYoka
06. CrimiLuci e guai
07. KalléChauvez Brussels
08. Ouzo BazookaDalya
09. Phunog TamMagical Nights: Saigon surf, Twist and Soul 1964-66
10. Steve EarleJ.T.
11. VACameroon Garage funk
12. Eric BibbDear America
13. Ozan Ata CananiWarte mein land warte
14. Cha WaMy people

0