Alben 2021 Jay Rutledge
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Curtis Harding
|If words were flowers
|02. Derya Yildirim
|Dost
|03. Allison Russell
|Outside child
|04. Focalistic
|President ya straata
|05. Congo Cowboys
|Yoka
|06. Crimi
|Luci e guai
|07. Kallé
|Chauvez Brussels
|08. Ouzo Bazooka
|Dalya
|09. Phunog Tam
|Magical Nights: Saigon surf, Twist and Soul 1964-66
|10. Steve Earle
|J.T.
|11. VA
|Cameroon Garage funk
|12. Eric Bibb
|Dear America
|13. Ozan Ata Canani
|Warte mein land warte
|14. Cha Wa
|My people