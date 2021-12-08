Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2021 Matthias Hacker

Stand: 08.12.2021

Matthias Hacker, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. El Michels AffairYeti Season
02. Menahan Street BandThe Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band
03. Altin GünYol
04. Black Country, New RoadFor The First Time
05. SmerzBeliever
06. Michael HurleyThe Time Of The Foxgloves
07. Aesop Rock X BlockheadGarbology
08. Dawn RichardSecond Line: An Electro Revival
09. DarksideSpiral
10. Squirrel Flowerplanet (i)
11. King Gizzard And The Lizard WizardL.W.
12. Little SimzSometimes I Might Be Introvert
13. Jimbo Mathus & Andrew BirdThese 13
14. Felice BrothersFrom Dreams To Dust
15. Arlo ParksCollapsed In Sunbeams
16. IdlesCrawler
17. LeRenLeftovers
18. Adia VictoriaA Southern Gothic
19. Moor MotherBlack Encyclopedia Of The Air
20. Tony AllenThere Is No End