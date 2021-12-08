Alben 2021 Matthias Hacker

|01. El Michels Affair
|Yeti Season
|02. Menahan Street Band
|The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band
|03. Altin Gün
|Yol
|04. Black Country, New Road
|For The First Time
|05. Smerz
|Believer
|06. Michael Hurley
|The Time Of The Foxgloves
|07. Aesop Rock X Blockhead
|Garbology
|08. Dawn Richard
|Second Line: An Electro Revival
|09. Darkside
|Spiral
|10. Squirrel Flower
|planet (i)
|11. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
|L.W.
|12. Little Simz
|Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
|13. Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird
|These 13
|14. Felice Brothers
|From Dreams To Dust
|15. Arlo Parks
|Collapsed In Sunbeams
|16. Idles
|Crawler
|17. LeRen
|Leftovers
|18. Adia Victoria
|A Southern Gothic
|19. Moor Mother
|Black Encyclopedia Of The Air
|20. Tony Allen
|There Is No End