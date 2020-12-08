Alben 2020 Matthias Hacker
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Phoebe Bridgers
|The Punischer
|02. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|03. Irreversible Entanglements
|Who Sent You?
|04. Waxahatchee
|Saint Cloud
|05. Lido Pimienta
|Miss Colombia
|06. Nels Cline Singers
|Share The Walth
|07. Kevin Morby
|Sundowner
|08. Acid Pauli
|MOD
|09. Theo Parrish
|Wuddaji
|10. Jimi Tenor
|Aulos
|11. Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
|What Kinda Music
|12. Alabaster De Plume
|I Was Not Sleeping
|13. The Nude Party
|Midnight Manor
|14. Roísin Murphy
|Roísin Machíne
|15. Kassa Overall
|I Think I'm Good
|16. Bill Callahan
|Gold Record
|17. Laura Marling
|Song For Our Daughter
|18. Daniel Blumberg
|"On & On"
|19. INGA
|Teeth & Tears
|20. Jessie Ware
|What's Your Pleasure?