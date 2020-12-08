Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Matthias Hacker

Stand: 08.12.2020

Matthias Hacker, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Phoebe BridgersThe Punischer
02. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
03. Irreversible EntanglementsWho Sent You?
04. WaxahatcheeSaint Cloud
05. Lido PimientaMiss Colombia
06. Nels Cline SingersShare The Walth
07. Kevin MorbySundowner
08. Acid PauliMOD
09. Theo ParrishWuddaji
10. Jimi TenorAulos
11. Tom Misch & Yussef DayesWhat Kinda Music
12. Alabaster De PlumeI Was Not Sleeping
13. The Nude PartyMidnight Manor
14. Roísin MurphyRoísin Machíne
15. Kassa OverallI Think I'm Good
16. Bill CallahanGold Record
17. Laura MarlingSong For Our Daughter
18. Daniel Blumberg"On & On"
19. INGATeeth & Tears
20. Jessie WareWhat's Your Pleasure?

