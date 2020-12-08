Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Florian Fricke

Stand: 08.12.2020

Die Top 20 der Alben
01. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
02. Oranssi PazuzuMestarin Kynsi
03. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
04. Róisín MurphyRóisín Machine
05. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha BrothahoodLive
06. Kinderzimmer ProductionsTodesverachtung To Go
07. Lyra PramukFountain
08. Moses BoydDark Matter
09. Ammar 808Global Control / Invisible Invasion
10. A Certain RatioLoco
11. Urlaub in PolenAll
12. Jake BlountSpidertales
13. Mutant JoeVagrant
14. Zenker BrothersCosmic Transmission
15. Run The JewelsRTJ4
16. Death Valley GirlsUnder The Spell Of Joy
17. ClippingVisions of Bodies Being Burned
18. Fontaines D.C.A Hero's Death
19. HumInlet
20. Die Wilde JagdHaut

