Alben 2020 Florian Fricke
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. SAULT
|Untitled (Black is)
|02. Oranssi Pazuzu
|Mestarin Kynsi
|03. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|04. Róisín Murphy
|Róisín Machine
|05. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood
|Live
|06. Kinderzimmer Productions
|Todesverachtung To Go
|07. Lyra Pramuk
|Fountain
|08. Moses Boyd
|Dark Matter
|09. Ammar 808
|Global Control / Invisible Invasion
|10. A Certain Ratio
|Loco
|11. Urlaub in Polen
|All
|12. Jake Blount
|Spidertales
|13. Mutant Joe
|Vagrant
|14. Zenker Brothers
|Cosmic Transmission
|15. Run The Jewels
|RTJ4
|16. Death Valley Girls
|Under The Spell Of Joy
|17. Clipping
|Visions of Bodies Being Burned
|18. Fontaines D.C.
|A Hero's Death
|19. Hum
|Inlet
|20. Die Wilde Jagd
|Haut