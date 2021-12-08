Alben 2021 Roderich Fabian

|01. Anika
|Change
|02. Lucy Dacus
|Home Video
|03. Aimee Mann
|Queens of the Summer Hotel
|04. Billie Eilish
|Happier than ever
|05. Lump
|Animal
|06. Joan As Police Woman / Tony Allen / Dave Okumu
|The Solution Is Restless
|07. Jeff Mills
|The Clairvoyant
|08. Lana Del Rey
|Chemtrails over the Country Club
|09. K.I.Z.
|Rap über Hass
|10. Goat Girl
|On all Fours
|11. Dry Cleaning
|New Long Leg
|12. Darkside
|Spiral
|13. Masha Qrella
|Woanders
|14. Squirrel Flower
|Planet (i)
|15. Courtney Barnett
|Things take Time, take Time
|16. Pinegrove
|Amperland, NY
|17. Richard Dawson & Circle
|Henki
|18. Solyst
|Spring
|19. Pokey LaFarge
|In The Blossom Of Their Shade
|20. Remember Sports
|Like a Stone