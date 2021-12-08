Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2021 Roderich Fabian

Stand: 08.12.2021

Roderich Fabian, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. AnikaChange
02. Lucy DacusHome Video
03. Aimee MannQueens of the Summer Hotel
04. Billie EilishHappier than ever
05. LumpAnimal
06. Joan As Police Woman / Tony Allen / Dave OkumuThe Solution Is Restless
07. Jeff MillsThe Clairvoyant
08. Lana Del ReyChemtrails over the Country Club
09. K.I.Z.Rap über Hass
10. Goat GirlOn all Fours
11. Dry CleaningNew Long Leg
12. DarksideSpiral
13. Masha QrellaWoanders
14. Squirrel FlowerPlanet (i)
15. Courtney BarnettThings take Time, take Time
16. PinegroveAmperland, NY
17. Richard Dawson & CircleHenki
18. Solyst Spring
19. Pokey LaFargeIn The Blossom Of Their Shade
20. Remember SportsLike a Stone