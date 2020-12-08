Alben 2020 Roderich Fabian
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Bright Eyes
|Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was
|02. Sufjan Stevens
|The Acension
|03. Waxahatchee
|Saint Cloud
|04. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|05. Perfume Genius
|Set my Heart on Fire immediately
|06. Kassa Overall
|I Think I'm Good
|07. Squirrel Flower
|I Was Born Swimming
|08. This Is The Kit
|Off Off On
|09. Bob Dylan
|Rough and Rowdy Ways
|10. The Weeknd
|After Hours
|11. Dan Deacon
|Mystic Familiar
|12. Hen Ogledd
|Free Humans
|13. The Bobby Lees
|Skin Suit
|14. Zebra Katz
|LESS IS MOOR
|15. Rustin Man
|Clockdust
|16. Quakers
|II: The Next Wave
|17. Sorry
|925
|18. Gil Scott-Heron & Majaya McCraven
|We're New Again, a Reimagening by Makaya McCraven
|19. The Cool Greenhouse
|The Cool Greenhouse
|20. Yorkston/Thorne/Khan
|Navarasa: Nine Emotions