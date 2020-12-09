Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Pola Dobler

Stand: 09.12.2020

Pola Dobler | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SessaGrandeza
02. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
03. CayucasBlue Sommer
04. Moris ZeklerFuzz & Soul Sega from 70's Mauritius (Compilation)
05. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
06. Hello ForeverWhatever It Is
07. OttaSongbook
08. RanilY Su Conjunto Tropical
09. Jeff ParkerSuite for Max brown
10. Lido PimientaMiss Colombia
11. Angel OlsenWhole News Mess
12. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
13. KhruangbinMordechai
14. Death Valley GirlsUnder The Spell Of Joy
15. Charlie MegiaTomorrow's Gone
16. Becca MankariThe Greatest Part
17. INGATears and Teeth
18. Bright EyesDown In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
19. The Nude PartyMidnight Manor
20. Quelle chrisInnocent Country 2

