Alben 2021 Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 08.12.2021

Die Top 20 der Alben
01. Bull    Discover effortless living
02. The Go! Team Get Up Sequences Part One
03. Little SimzSometimes I might be introvert
04. Lily KonigsbergLily we need to talk now
05. Courtney BarnettThings take time, take time
06. Aimee Mann Queens of the summer hotel
07. Sufjan Stevens/Angelo De Augustine A Beginners Mind
08. Lucy DacusHome Video
09. Ian FisherAmerican Standards
10. Arlo Parks Collapsed In Sunbeams
11. Tyler The Creator    Call me if you get lost
12. Mdou Moctar Afrique Victim
13. The War On DrugsI don´t live here anymore
14. Lael Neale    Acquainted with night
15. Nappy Nina  Double Down
16. Cheekface    Emphatically No
17. Le Ren          Leftovers
18. Matze Rossi Wofür schlägt Dein Herz
19. Low Hey what
20. SAULTNine