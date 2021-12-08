Alben 2021 Achim Bogdahn

01. Bull Discover effortless living

02. The Go! Team Get Up Sequences Part One

03. Little Simz Sometimes I might be introvert

04. Lily Konigsberg Lily we need to talk now

05. Courtney Barnett Things take time, take time

06. Aimee Mann Queens of the summer hotel

07. Sufjan Stevens/Angelo De Augustine A Beginners Mind

08. Lucy Dacus Home Video

09. Ian Fisher American Standards

10. Arlo Parks Collapsed In Sunbeams

11. Tyler The Creator Call me if you get lost

12. Mdou Moctar Afrique Victim

13. The War On Drugs I don´t live here anymore

14. Lael Neale Acquainted with night

15. Nappy Nina Double Down

16. Cheekface Emphatically No

17. Le Ren Leftovers

18. Matze Rossi Wofür schlägt Dein Herz

19. Low Hey what