Alben 2021 Achim Bogdahn

|01. Bull
|Discover effortless living
|02. The Go! Team
|Get Up Sequences Part One
|03. Little Simz
|Sometimes I might be introvert
|04. Lily Konigsberg
|Lily we need to talk now
|05. Courtney Barnett
|Things take time, take time
|06. Aimee Mann
|Queens of the summer hotel
|07. Sufjan Stevens/Angelo De Augustine
|A Beginners Mind
|08. Lucy Dacus
|Home Video
|09. Ian Fisher
|American Standards
|10. Arlo Parks
|Collapsed In Sunbeams
|11. Tyler The Creator
|Call me if you get lost
|12. Mdou Moctar
|Afrique Victim
|13. The War On Drugs
|I don´t live here anymore
|14. Lael Neale
|Acquainted with night
|15. Nappy Nina
|Double Down
|16. Cheekface
|Emphatically No
|17. Le Ren
|Leftovers
|18. Matze Rossi
|Wofür schlägt Dein Herz
|19. Low
|Hey what
|20. SAULT
|Nine