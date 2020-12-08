Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Alben 2020 Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 08.12.2020

Achim Bogdahn | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Fontaines D.C.A Hero's Death
02. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
03. WaxahatcheeSt. Cloud
04. Run The JewelsRTJ4
05. Adrianne LenkerSongs
06. Bombay Bicycle ClubEverything Else Has Gone Wrong
07. Rolling Blackouts Coastal FeverSideways To Little Italy
08. CornershopEngland Is A Garden
09. Pa SalieuSend Them To Coventry
10. The Magic GangDeath Of The Party
11. Hello ForeverWhatever It Is
12. Taylor Swiftfolklore
13. HaimWomen In Music Pt. III
14. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
15. Jay ElectronicaA Written Testimony
16. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
17. Perfume GeniusSet My Heart On Fire Immediately
18. Fiona AppleFetch The Bolt Cutters
19. Bill CallahanGold Record
20. Soom TThe Arch

1