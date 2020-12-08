Alben 2020 Achim Bogdahn
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Fontaines D.C.
|A Hero's Death
|02. SAULT
|Untitled (Black is)
|03. Waxahatchee
|St. Cloud
|04. Run The Jewels
|RTJ4
|05. Adrianne Lenker
|Songs
|06. Bombay Bicycle Club
|Everything Else Has Gone Wrong
|07. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|Sideways To Little Italy
|08. Cornershop
|England Is A Garden
|09. Pa Salieu
|Send Them To Coventry
|10. The Magic Gang
|Death Of The Party
|11. Hello Forever
|Whatever It Is
|12. Taylor Swift
|folklore
|13. Haim
|Women In Music Pt. III
|14. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|15. Jay Electronica
|A Written Testimony
|16. Phoebe Bridgers
|Punisher
|17. Perfume Genius
|Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
|18. Fiona Apple
|Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|19. Bill Callahan
|Gold Record
|20. Soom T
|The Arch