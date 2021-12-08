Alben 2021 Michael Bartle
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Sons Of Kemet
|Back To The Future
|02. Lana Del Rey
|Chemtrails
|03. El Michels Affair
|Yeti Season
|04. Little Simz
|Sometimes I May Be Introvert
|05. Irreversible Entanglements
|Open the gates
|06. Wau Wau Collectiv
|Yaral Sa Doom
|07. Arooj Aftab
|Vulture Prince
|08. Dawn Richard
|Second Line
|09. Moor Mother
|Black Ennyclopedia of the earth
|10. Roger Fakhr
|Fine Anyway
|11. St. Vincent
|Daddys Home
|12. Lump
|Animal
|13. Sofia Kourtesis
|Fresia Magdalena
|14. Lucy Dacus
|Home Video
|15. Black Country New Road
|For the first time
|16. Mdou Moctar
|Afrique Victime
|17. Ben Lamar Gay
|Open Arms To Open Us
|18. Slut
|Talks Of Paradise
|19. Sault
|Nine
|20. Bei Ru
|Good Humus