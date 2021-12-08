Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Alben 2021 Michael Bartle

Stand: 08.12.2021

Michael Bartle | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Sons Of Kemet         Back To The Future
02. Lana Del ReyChemtrails
03. El Michels AffairYeti Season
04. Little Simz     Sometimes I May Be Introvert
05. Irreversible EntanglementsOpen the gates
06. Wau Wau Collectiv Yaral Sa Doom
07. Arooj Aftab    Vulture Prince
08. Dawn Richard          Second Line
09. Moor Mother Black Ennyclopedia of the earth
10. Roger Fakhr Fine Anyway
11. St. Vincent    Daddys Home
12. Lump  Animal
13. Sofia Kourtesis        Fresia Magdalena
14. Lucy Dacus  Home Video
15. Black Country New RoadFor the first time
16. Mdou Moctar Afrique Victime
17. Ben Lamar Gay       Open Arms To Open Us
18. Slut     Talks Of Paradise
19. SaultNine
20. Bei Ru           Good Humus