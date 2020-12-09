Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Alben 2020 Michael Bartle

Stand: 09.12.2020

Michael Bartle | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
02. SpazaSpaza
03. SessaGrandeza
04. SpazaUprise
05. PinchReality Tunnels
06. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
07. Kevin MorbySundowner
08. Theo ParrishWudaji
09. Irresistable EntanglementWho Sent You?
10. Haiytisui sui
11. Gil-Scott Heron & Makaya McCraveWe're New Again - A Reimagining by Makaya McCrave
12. Kelly Lee OwensInner Song
13. KeiyaAForever, ya girl
14. Charlie MegiraTomorrow's Gone
15. Alabaster DePlumeTo Cy and Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1
16. KhruangbinMordechai
17. AnteloperTour Beats Vol. 1
18. WaxahatcheeSaint Cloud
19. Sam GendelSatin Doll
20. ClippingVisions Of Bodies Being Burned

1