Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 16.03.2023

16 März

Donnerstag, 16. März 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Meshuggah
Album: V

Yves Tumor
God is a circle
Album: Praise a lord who chews but which does not consume (Or simply, hot between worlds)

Yves Tumor
Heaven surrounds us like a hood
Album: Praise a lord who chews but which does not consume (Or simply, hot between worlds)

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
Racing the storm
Album: Racing the storm

Trettmann
6 Nullen
Album: Insomnia

M83
Oceans Niagara
Album: Fantasy

Deus
How to replace it
Album: How to replace it

FEH
Hiding time
Album: Right on song

100 Gecs
Hollywood baby
Album: 10.000 Gecs

Genevieve Artadi
Forever forever
Album: Forever forever

Genevieve Artadi
Black shirts
Album: Forever forever