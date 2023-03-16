Playlist Angie Portmann
16. März
Donnerstag, 16. März 2023
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Meshuggah
Album: V
Yves Tumor
God is a circle
Album: Praise a lord who chews but which does not consume (Or simply, hot between worlds)
Yves Tumor
Heaven surrounds us like a hood
Album: Praise a lord who chews but which does not consume (Or simply, hot between worlds)
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
Racing the storm
Album: Racing the storm
Trettmann
6 Nullen
Album: Insomnia
M83
Oceans Niagara
Album: Fantasy
Deus
How to replace it
Album: How to replace it
FEH
Hiding time
Album: Right on song
100 Gecs
Hollywood baby
Album: 10.000 Gecs
Genevieve Artadi
Forever forever
Album: Forever forever
Genevieve Artadi
Black shirts
Album: Forever forever