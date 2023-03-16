Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 16. März 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Meshuggah

Album: V

Yves Tumor

God is a circle

Album: Praise a lord who chews but which does not consume (Or simply, hot between worlds)

Yves Tumor

Heaven surrounds us like a hood

Album: Praise a lord who chews but which does not consume (Or simply, hot between worlds)

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra

Racing the storm

Album: Racing the storm

Trettmann

6 Nullen

Album: Insomnia

M83

Oceans Niagara

Album: Fantasy

Deus

How to replace it

Album: How to replace it

FEH

Hiding time

Album: Right on song

100 Gecs

Hollywood baby

Album: 10.000 Gecs

Genevieve Artadi

Forever forever

Album: Forever forever