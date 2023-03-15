Playlist Katja Engelhadt
15. März
Mittwoch, 15. März 2023
Dolly Parton
9 to 5 (Nine to five)
Album: 9 to 5 and odd jobs
SZA
Broken Clocks
Album: CTRL
Romare
Work Song
Album: Projections
Sleaford Mods
Fizzy
Album: All That Glue
U.S. Girls
Woman’s Work
Album: Half Free
Beyoncé, Madonna
Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)
Single
Jungle, Special Request
Busy Earnin’
Single
Dorian Electra
Career Boy
Album: Flamboyant
Dissy
Arbeit
Album: Anger Baby
The Mary Onettes
Easy Hands
Single
The Flaming Lips, Henry Rollins
Money
Album: The Flaming Lips and Stardeath and White Dwarfs with Henry Rollins and Peaches Doing The Dark Side of the Moon