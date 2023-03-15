Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhadt

Dolly Parton
9 to 5 (Nine to five)
Album: 9  to 5 and odd jobs

SZA
Broken Clocks
Album: CTRL

Romare
Work Song
Album: Projections

Sleaford Mods
Fizzy
Album: All That Glue

U.S. Girls
Woman’s Work
Album: Half Free

Beyoncé, Madonna
Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)
Single

Jungle, Special Request
Busy Earnin’
Single

Dorian Electra
Career Boy
Album: Flamboyant

Dissy
Arbeit
Album: Anger Baby

The Mary Onettes
Easy Hands
Single

The Flaming Lips, Henry Rollins
Money
Album: The Flaming Lips and Stardeath and White Dwarfs with Henry Rollins and Peaches Doing The Dark Side of the Moon