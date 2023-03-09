Playlist Ralf Summer
09. März
Donnerstag, 09. März 2023
Lichen Slow
Hobbies
Album: Rest Lurks
Fever Ray
What They Call Us
Album: Radical Romance
Sleaford Mods
So Trendy ft Perry Ferrell
Album: UK Grim
Frittenbude
Sandradome
Album: Apocalypse Wow
Cava
Imagined Dinner
Album: Damage Control
H. Hawkline
Athens At Night
Album: Milk For Flowers
Ali Farka Touré
Safari
Album: Voyageur
Frankie Rose
Sixteen Ways
Album: Love As Projection
Shana Cleveland
Mayonnaise
Album: Manzanita
Lonnie Holley
I Am A Part Of The Wonder (with Moor Mother)
Album: Oh me oh my
Skee Mask
Bandprobe Dub
Album: ISS009 EP
Death Cab For Cutie
The Plan
Album: Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)