Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 09.03.2023

09 März

Donnerstag, 09. März 2023

Lichen Slow
Hobbies
Album: Rest Lurks

Fever Ray
What They Call Us
Album: Radical Romance

Sleaford Mods
So Trendy ft Perry Ferrell
Album: UK Grim

Frittenbude
Sandradome
Album: Apocalypse Wow

Cava
Imagined Dinner
Album: Damage Control

H. Hawkline
Athens At Night
Album: Milk For Flowers

Ali Farka Touré
Safari
Album: Voyageur

Frankie Rose
Sixteen Ways
Album: Love As Projection

Shana Cleveland
Mayonnaise
Album: Manzanita

Lonnie Holley
I Am A Part Of The Wonder (with Moor Mother)
Album: Oh me oh my

Skee Mask
Bandprobe Dub
Album: ISS009 EP

Death Cab For Cutie
The Plan
Album: Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)