Playlist Angie Portmann

Published at: 2-3-2023 11:05 PM

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR

02 März

Donnerstag, 02. März 2023

Jen Cloher
Mana Takatapui
Album: I am the river, the river is me

Jen Cloher
My witch
Album: I an the river, the river is me

Slowthai
Selfish
Album: Ugly

Slowthai
Feel good
Album: Ugly

Steve Mason
Brixton Fish Fry
Album: Brothers & Sisters

Macklemore
Heroes feat. DJ Premier
Album: Ben

Helge Schneider
The last Torero
Album: Torero

Kali Uchis
I wish you roses
Album: Red Moon in Venus

Chiiild
Good for now feat. Lucky Daye
Album: Better luck in the next life

Xiu Xiu
Maybae Baeby
Album: Ignore grief

Tanukichan
Mr. Rain
Album: Gizmo