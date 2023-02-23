Playlist Fabian Roderich
23. Februar
Donnerstag, 23. Februar 2023
The Unloved
Polychrome
Album: Polychrome
Algiers
Green Iris
Album: Shook
U.S. Girls
So typical now
Album: Bless this Mess
Gorillaz
Cracker Island
Album: Cracker Island
Philip Selway
There`ll be better Days
Album: Strange Danec
David Brewis
Keeping up with Jessica
Album: Soft Struggles
Shame
Six-Pack
Album: Food for Worms
Team Scheiße
Schmetterling
Album: 042124192799
Mira Mann
Arbeit
Album: Weich
Miss Grit
Lain (phone clone)
Album: Follow the Cyborg
Big Brave
The Fable of Subjugation
Album: Nature morte