Playlist Fabian Roderich

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 23.02.2023

23 Februar

Donnerstag, 23. Februar 2023

The Unloved
Polychrome
Album: Polychrome

Algiers
Green Iris
Album: Shook

U.S. Girls
So typical now
Album: Bless this Mess

Gorillaz
Cracker Island
Album: Cracker Island

Philip Selway
There`ll be better Days
Album: Strange Danec

David Brewis
Keeping up with Jessica
Album: Soft Struggles

Shame
Six-Pack
Album: Food for Worms

Team Scheiße
Schmetterling
Album: 042124192799

Mira Mann
Arbeit
Album: Weich

Miss Grit
Lain (phone clone)
Album: Follow the Cyborg

Big Brave
The Fable of Subjugation
Album: Nature morte