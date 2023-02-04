Playlist Noe Noack
04. Februar
Samstag, 04. Februar 2023
Woody Guthrie
Better World A Coming
-
Yoko Ono
Woman Power
Album: Feeling The Space
Sleater Kinney
Entertain
Album: The Woods
Curtis Mayfield
Hard Times
Album: There’sNo Place Like America Today
Gil Scott-Heron
Home Is Where The Hatred Is
Album: Pieces Of A Man
H.E.R.
I can‘t breathe
-
MC 5
Motor City Is Burning
Album: Thunder Empress
Orbital &S leaford Mods
Dirty Rat
-
Courting
Tennis
Album: Guitar Music
Die Nerven
Europa
Album: Die Nerven
PJ Harvey
Written On The Forehead
Album: Let England Shake
Niney
Blood&Fire
-
Max Romeo
War Inna Babylon
Album: War Inna Babylon
Agong Atamina
No One Wants To Die
Album: Sychophantic Friends
Johnny Osbourne & Black Lion Band
13 Dead
-