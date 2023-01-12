Playlist Mathias Hacker
12. Januar
Donnerstag, 12. Januar 2023
Belle and Sebastian
When You're Not With Me
Album: Late Developers
Belle and Sebastian
The Evening Star
Album: Late Developers
Billy Nomates
Blue Bones (Deathwish)
Album: CACTI
Liela Moss
Empathy Files
Album: Internal Working Model
Velvet Negroni
Ballad Smaller
Album: Bulli
James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra
Sam & Jeanie McGregor
Album: The Great White Sea Eagle
James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra
Hold Out For Love
Album: The Great White Sea Eagle
Rozi plain
Painted the Room
Album: Prize
Margo Price
Been To The Mountain
Album: Strays
Joesef
It's Been A Little Heavy Lately
Album: Permanent Damage
Gaz Coombes
Feel Loop (Lizard Dream)
Album: Turn The Car Around
Poolblood
wfy
Album: Mole