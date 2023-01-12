Playlist Mathias Hacker

Donnerstag, 12. Januar 2023

Belle and Sebastian

When You're Not With Me

Album: Late Developers

Belle and Sebastian

The Evening Star

Album: Late Developers

Billy Nomates

Blue Bones (Deathwish)

Album: CACTI

Liela Moss

Empathy Files

Album: Internal Working Model

Velvet Negroni

Ballad Smaller

Album: Bulli

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra

Sam & Jeanie McGregor

Album: The Great White Sea Eagle



James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra

Hold Out For Love

Album: The Great White Sea Eagle

Rozi plain

Painted the Room

Album: Prize

Margo Price

Been To The Mountain

Album: Strays

Joesef

It's Been A Little Heavy Lately

Album: Permanent Damage

Gaz Coombes

Feel Loop (Lizard Dream)

Album: Turn The Car Around