Playlist Mathias Hacker

Author: Nachtmix

Published at: 12-1-2023

12 Januar

Donnerstag, 12. Januar 2023

Belle and Sebastian
When You're Not With Me
Album: Late Developers

Belle and Sebastian
The Evening Star
Album: Late Developers

Billy Nomates
Blue Bones (Deathwish)
Album: CACTI

Liela Moss
Empathy Files
Album: Internal Working Model

Velvet Negroni
Ballad Smaller
Album: Bulli

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra
Sam & Jeanie McGregor
Album: The Great White Sea Eagle

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra
Hold Out For Love
Album: The Great White Sea Eagle

Rozi plain
Painted the Room
Album: Prize

Margo Price
Been To The Mountain
Album: Strays

Joesef
It's Been A Little Heavy Lately
Album: Permanent Damage

Gaz Coombes
Feel Loop (Lizard Dream)
Album: Turn The Car Around

Poolblood
wfy
Album: Mole