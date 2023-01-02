Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Author: Nachtmix

Published at: 2-1-2023

02 Januar

Montag, 02. Januar 2023

Jessie Ware
Free Yourself
-

Florence & The Machine
Free
Album: Dance Fever

Oliver Sim
Confident Men
Album: Hideous Bastard

Leikeli47
Chitty Bang
Album: Shape Up

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul
HAHA
Album: Topical Dancer

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Moor Mother
War Memoir
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

Alabaster DePlume
Don’t Forget You’re Precious
Album: Gold

Kendrick Lamar feat. Beth Gibbons
Mother I Sober
Album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
Tongo Barra
Album: Ali

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
Edge Of The Edge
Album: Reset

Plains
Problem With It
Album: I Walked With You Ways

The Smile
Pana-Vision
Album: A Light For Attracting Attention