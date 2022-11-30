Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Published at: 30-11-2022 11:05 PM

Achim Bogdahn | Bild: BR

30 November

Mittwoch, 30. November 2022

The Linda Lindas
Groovy Christmas

Los Bitchos
Los Chrismos
Single

Dungen
Om Det Finns Nagot Som Du vill fraga mig
Album: En är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldig Nog

The Beatles
And your birds can sing (First Version Take 2 Giggling)
Album: Revolver Super Deluxe

The Beatles
Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape Part 1)
Album: Revolver Super Deluxe

2nd Grade
Cover Of Rolling Stone
Album: Easy Listening

2nd Grade
Teenage Overpopulation
Album: Easy Listening

Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Kismet
Album: Dear Scott

Hutch
Machanical Bull

Trader
Medieval
Album: Their Best Work So Far

Death Cab For Cutie
Here To Forever
Album: Asphalt Meadows

Ian Fisher
I'm burning
Single

Bria
Where have all teh cowboys gone?
Single

Fucked Up
Found

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Mr. Medicine

The Go! Team
Whammy O

Hotel Lux
National Team