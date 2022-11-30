Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Mittwoch, 30. November 2022

The Linda Lindas

Groovy Christmas

Los Bitchos

Los Chrismos

Single

Dungen

Om Det Finns Nagot Som Du vill fraga mig

Album: En är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldig Nog

The Beatles

And your birds can sing (First Version Take 2 Giggling)

Album: Revolver Super Deluxe

The Beatles

Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape Part 1)

Album: Revolver Super Deluxe

2nd Grade

Cover Of Rolling Stone

Album: Easy Listening

2nd Grade

Teenage Overpopulation

Album: Easy Listening

Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band

Kismet

Album: Dear Scott

Hutch

Machanical Bull

Trader

Medieval

Album: Their Best Work So Far

Death Cab For Cutie

Here To Forever

Album: Asphalt Meadows

Ian Fisher

I'm burning

Single

Bria

Where have all teh cowboys gone?

Single

Fucked Up

Found

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Mr. Medicine

The Go! Team

Whammy O