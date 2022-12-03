Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Noe Noack

Author: Noe Noack

Published at: 3-12-2022

03 Dezember

Samstag, 03. Dezember 2022

Kraftwerk
Transeuropa Express
Album: Transeuropa Express

Robert Johnson
Love in Vain
-

The Rolling Stones
Love in Vain
-

The Clash
Train In Vain
Album: London Calling

Keith&Tex
Stop That Train
-

Elvis Presley
Mystery Train
-

Bob Dylan
Freight Train Blues
Album: Bob Dylan

The Yardbirds
Train Kept a Rolling
Album: Having a Rave Up With The Yardbirds

Led Zeppelin
Train Kept a Rolling(live)
-

Jimy Hendrix
Hear My Train A Coming
Album: Definitive Documentary

The Ethiopians
Last Train To Skaville
Album: Engine 54

Soul Asylum
Runaway Train
-

Peter Muffin Trio
Falsche Richtung SUV
Album: Stuttgart 21

Das Hobos
White Lines
-


