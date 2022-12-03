Playlist Noe Noack
03. Dezember
Samstag, 03. Dezember 2022
Kraftwerk
Transeuropa Express
Album: Transeuropa Express
Robert Johnson
Love in Vain
-
The Rolling Stones
Love in Vain
-
The Clash
Train In Vain
Album: London Calling
Keith&Tex
Stop That Train
-
Elvis Presley
Mystery Train
-
Bob Dylan
Freight Train Blues
Album: Bob Dylan
The Yardbirds
Train Kept a Rolling
Album: Having a Rave Up With The Yardbirds
Led Zeppelin
Train Kept a Rolling(live)
-
Jimy Hendrix
Hear My Train A Coming
Album: Definitive Documentary
The Ethiopians
Last Train To Skaville
Album: Engine 54
Soul Asylum
Runaway Train
-
Peter Muffin Trio
Falsche Richtung SUV
Album: Stuttgart 21
Das Hobos
White Lines
-