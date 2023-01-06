Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Von: Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 06.01.2023

Rosalía
Saoka
Album: Motomami

Leikeli47
LL Cool J
Album: Shape Up

Pusha T
Dreamin' of the Past feat. Kanye West
Album: It's Almost Dry

Marlon Williams
Thinking of Nina
Album: My Boy

Aldous Harding
Fever
Album: Warm Chris

Alabaster de Plume
Don't Forget You're Precious
Album: Gold

Charlotte Brandi
Luzern
Album: An den Alptraum

Nichtseattle
Nachvater
Album: Kommunistenlibido

Cass McCombs
You Belong to Heaven
Album: Heartmind

Maxi Pongratz
Telefon
Album: Meine Ängste

Big Thief
Certainly
Album: Big Thief

Angel Olsen
Big Time
Album: Big Time

Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo
Problem With It
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Frage Neugierig geworden? Sollten wir zu diesem Thema öfter berichten?

Sendung

zum Radiotipp Nachtmix heute, 06.01. um 23:05 Uhr [BAYERN 2]