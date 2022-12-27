Playlist Roderich Fabian
27. Dezember
Midlake
Bethel Woods
Single
Black Country, New Road
The Place where he inserted the Blade
Album: Ants from up there
Andrew Bird
Atomized
Single
Father John Misty
The next 20th Century
Album: Chloe and the next 20th Century
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Single
070 Shake
History
Album: You can't kill me
Stephen Mallinder
Shock to the Body
Album: Tick Tick Tick
Disq
If only
Single
Sampa the Great
Tititbibo
Album: As above so below
Broken Bells
Saturdays
Album: Into the Blue
Weyes Blood
It's not me it's everybody
Single