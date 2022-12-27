Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 27.12.2022

27 Dezember

Dienstag, 27. Dezember 2022

Midlake
Bethel Woods
Single

Black Country, New Road
The Place where he inserted the Blade
Album: Ants from up there

Andrew Bird
Atomized
Single

Father John Misty
The next 20th Century
Album: Chloe and the next 20th Century

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Single

070 Shake
History
Album: You can't kill me

Stephen Mallinder
Shock to the Body
Album: Tick Tick Tick

Disq
If only
Single

Sampa the Great
Tititbibo
Album: As above so below

Broken Bells
Saturdays
Album: Into the Blue

Weyes Blood
It's not me it's everybody
Single


0