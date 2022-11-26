Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Samstag, 26. November 2022

LCD Soundsystem

Daft Punk Is Playing At My House

Album: LCD Soundsystem

Magic Arm

Daft Punk is Playing at My House

Album: Make Lists Do Something

Bluepoint Underground

Conny Plank

Album: Bluepoint Underground In New York City

They Might be Giants

XTC vs Adam Ant

Album: Factory Showroom

The Mountain Goats

Andrew Eldritch is moving Back to Leeds

Album: Goths

Sisters Of Mercy

First And Last And Always

Album: Marian

Ian Dury& Blockheads

sweet Gene Vincent

Album: New Boots And Panties!!

Gene Vincent

she she little sheila

Album: Gene Vincent Greatest

Jackie Wilson

You can’t keep a good man down with The Dominoes

Album: Jackie Wilson

Van Morrison

Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile)

Album: The Best Of Van

Wavves

I Wanna meet Dave Grohl

Album: Life Sux

The Replacements

Alex Chilton

Album: Ep