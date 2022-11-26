Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 26.11.2022

26 November

Samstag, 26. November 2022

LCD Soundsystem
Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
Album: LCD Soundsystem

Magic Arm
Daft Punk is Playing at My House
Album: Make Lists Do Something

Bluepoint Underground
Conny Plank
Album: Bluepoint Underground In New York City

They Might be Giants
XTC vs Adam Ant
Album: Factory Showroom

The Mountain Goats
Andrew Eldritch is moving Back to Leeds
Album: Goths

Sisters Of Mercy
First And Last And Always
Album: Marian

Ian Dury& Blockheads
sweet Gene Vincent
Album: New Boots And Panties!!

Gene Vincent
she she little sheila
Album: Gene Vincent Greatest

Jackie Wilson
You can’t keep a good man down with The Dominoes
Album: Jackie Wilson

Van Morrison
Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile)
Album: The Best Of Van

Wavves
I Wanna meet Dave Grohl
Album: Life Sux

The Replacements
Alex Chilton
Album: Ep

Scissor Sisters
Paul Mc Cartney
Album: Ta-Dah