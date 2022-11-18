Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Author: Sabine Gietzelt

Published at: 18-11-2022

18 November

Freitag, 18. November 2022

Low
July
Album: Things We Lost In The Fire

Lichen Slow
Hobbies
EP

Fink
Berlin Sunrise
Album: Perfect Darkness

Steffi
The Red Hunter
Album: The Red Hunter

Steffi
Irreversible Cessation
Album: The Red Hunter

Maya Jane Coles
Come With Me ft. Claudia Kane
Album: Comfort

Benedict Frey
Attitude
Album: 1987

Benedict Frey
Steam
Album: 1987

Rosaceae
Im Dunklen
Album: Efia

Marcel Gein
Dunkel
Album: Good Morning Erlenbach

Cari Cari
Dark Was The Night
Album: Anaana

Pan American
Dark birds, empty Fields
Album: A Son


