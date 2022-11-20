Playlist Roderich Fabian
20. November
Sonntag, 20. November 2022
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Driving South
Album: BBC Sessions
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
I don’t live today
Album: Are you experienced?
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Hey Joe
Single
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Purple Haze
Single
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
The Wind cries Mary
Single
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Foxy Lady
Album: Are you experienced?
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
If Six was Nine
Album: Axis: Bold as Love
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Little Wing
Album: Axis: Bold as Love
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Castles made of Sand
Album: Axis: Bold as Love
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
All along the Watchtower
Album: Electric Ladyland
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Voodoo Chile
Album: Electric Ladyland
Jimi Hendrix
The Star spangled Banner
Album: Woodstock (Soundtrack Compilation)
Hendrix
Who knows
Album: Band of Gypsys