Playlist Roderich Fabian
27. November
Sonntag, 27. November 2022
Emmylou Harris
Pancho and Lefty
Album: Luxury Liner
Townes Van Zandt
No lonesome Tune
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
Sad Cinderella
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
German Mustard
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
Don't let the Sunshine fool ya
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
Honky Tonkin'
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
Snow don't fall
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
Fraulein
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Bobby Helms
Fraulein
(Single)
Townes Van Zandt
Pancho and Lefty
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
If I needed you
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Andrew Bird
If I needed you
Album: Hands of Flory
Townes Van Zandt
Heavenly Houseboat Blues
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt
Townes Van Zandt
Silver Ships of Andilar
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt