Playlist Roderich Fabian

Sonntag, 27. November 2022

Emmylou Harris

Pancho and Lefty

Album: Luxury Liner

Townes Van Zandt

No lonesome Tune

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt

Sad Cinderella

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt

German Mustard

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt

Don't let the Sunshine fool ya

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt

Honky Tonkin'

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt

Snow don't fall

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt

Fraulein

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Bobby Helms

Fraulein

(Single)

Townes Van Zandt

Pancho and Lefty

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt

If I needed you

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Andrew Bird

If I needed you

Album: Hands of Flory

Townes Van Zandt

Heavenly Houseboat Blues

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt