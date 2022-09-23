Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
23. September
Freitag, 23. September 2022
Pink Floyd
Astronomy Domine
Album: The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn
Syd Barrett
Octopus
Album: The Madcap Laughs /Barrett
Television Personalities
I Know Where Syd Barrett Lives
Album: Television Personalities
David Bowie
a
Album: Pinups
Love And Rockets
Lucifer Sam
Album: Kundalini Express
The Cleaners From Venus
A Song For Syd Barrett
Album: Golden Cleaners
The Jesus And Mary Chain
vegetable man
EP
This Mortal Coil
late night
Album: This Mortal Coil
Martha Wainwright
See Emily Play
Album: Martha Wainwright
Psychic TV
A Star Too Far (Lullabye For Syd Barrett)
Album: Trip Reset
Syd Barrett
Terrapin
Album: Syd Barrett
Melvins
interstellar overdrive
Album: Electroretard
Syd Barrett
Here I Go
Album: Syd Barrett
R. Stevie Moore
I Know Where Syd Barrett Dies
Album: Once And For All