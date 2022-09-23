Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Author: Sabine Gietzelt

Published at: 23-9-2022

23 September

Freitag, 23. September 2022

Pink Floyd
Astronomy Domine
Album: The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

Syd Barrett
Octopus
Album: The Madcap Laughs /Barrett

Television Personalities
I Know Where Syd Barrett Lives
Album: Television Personalities

David Bowie
a
Album: Pinups

Love And Rockets
Lucifer Sam
Album: Kundalini Express

The Cleaners From Venus
A Song For Syd Barrett
Album: Golden Cleaners

The Jesus And Mary Chain
vegetable man
EP

This Mortal Coil
late night
Album: This Mortal Coil

Martha Wainwright
See Emily Play
Album: Martha Wainwright

Psychic TV
A Star Too Far (Lullabye For Syd Barrett)
Album: Trip Reset

Syd Barrett
Terrapin
Album: Syd Barrett

Melvins
interstellar overdrive
Album: Electroretard

Syd Barrett
Here I Go
Album: Syd Barrett

R. Stevie Moore
I Know Where Syd Barrett Dies
Album: Once And For All


