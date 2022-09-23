Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 23. September 2022

Pink Floyd

Astronomy Domine

Album: The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

Syd Barrett

Octopus

Album: The Madcap Laughs /Barrett

Television Personalities

I Know Where Syd Barrett Lives

Album: Television Personalities

David Bowie

a

Album: Pinups

Love And Rockets

Lucifer Sam

Album: Kundalini Express

The Cleaners From Venus

A Song For Syd Barrett

Album: Golden Cleaners

The Jesus And Mary Chain

vegetable man

EP

This Mortal Coil

late night

Album: This Mortal Coil

Martha Wainwright

See Emily Play

Album: Martha Wainwright

Psychic TV

A Star Too Far (Lullabye For Syd Barrett)

Album: Trip Reset

Syd Barrett

Terrapin

Album: Syd Barrett

Melvins

interstellar overdrive

Album: Electroretard

Syd Barrett

Here I Go

Album: Syd Barrett