Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 07.10.2022 23:05 Uhr

Michael Bartle | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR

07 Oktober

Freitag, 07. Oktober 2022

Art Ensemble Of Chicago
I greet you with oopen arms (feat. Moor Mother)
Album: We are on the edge

Ofege
It's not easy
Album: Div. Forge your own chains

Soap & Skin
Me and the devil
Album: Sugarbreas

Au Pairs
It's obvious
Albu: Playing with a different sex

War
Galaxy
Album: Galaxy

Sly and the family stone
Runnin' away
Album: Original Album Classics

Nas
New York State of Mind
Album: Illmatic

Stevie Wonder
All in Love is fair
Album: Innervisions

Risco Connection
It's my house
Album: Souljatzz: Disco Reggae Rockers

Love
Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale
Album: Forever Changes

Afghan Whigs
My Curse
Album: Gentlemen

Nick Cave
Cosmic Dancer
Album: Maxi Single

Loretta Lynn
You ain't woman enough
Album: Dic: Dim Lights