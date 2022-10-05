Playlist Barbara Streidl
05. Oktober
Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2022
Angel Olsen
Gloria
-
Cat Power
Here comes a regular
Album: Covers
First Aid Kit
Hallelujah
Album: Who by fire
Mira Mann
Atlantic City
-
Joan as police woman
Kiss
Album: Cover 2
Laura Lee and the Jettes
Walk on the wild side
-
PJ Harvey
Red Right Hand
Album: Peaky Blinders
Susanna & David Wallumroed
Chelsea Hotel #2
Album: Live
She & Him
Wouldn’t it be nice
Album: Melt Away - A Tribute to Brian Wilson
Tracey Thorn
Taxi cab
Album: Solo: Songs And Collaborations 1982-2015
Loretta Lynn
Act naturally
Album: Loretta Lynn Sings
Veruca Salt
Somebody
Album: For the masses