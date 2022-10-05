Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2022

Angel Olsen
Gloria
-

Cat Power
Here comes a regular
Album: Covers

First Aid Kit
Hallelujah
Album: Who by fire

Mira Mann
Atlantic City
-

Joan as police woman
Kiss
Album: Cover 2

Laura Lee and the Jettes
Walk on the wild side
-

PJ Harvey
Red Right Hand
Album: Peaky Blinders

Susanna & David Wallumroed
Chelsea Hotel #2
Album: Live

She & Him
Wouldn’t it be nice
Album: Melt Away - A Tribute to Brian Wilson

Tracey Thorn
Taxi cab
Album: Solo: Songs And Collaborations 1982-2015

Loretta Lynn
Act naturally
Album: Loretta Lynn Sings

Veruca Salt
Somebody
Album: For the masses