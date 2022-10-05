Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2022

Angel Olsen

Gloria

-

Cat Power

Here comes a regular

Album: Covers

First Aid Kit

Hallelujah

Album: Who by fire

Mira Mann

Atlantic City

-

Joan as police woman

Kiss

Album: Cover 2

Laura Lee and the Jettes

Walk on the wild side

-

PJ Harvey

Red Right Hand

Album: Peaky Blinders

Susanna & David Wallumroed

Chelsea Hotel #2

Album: Live

She & Him

Wouldn’t it be nice

Album: Melt Away - A Tribute to Brian Wilson

Tracey Thorn

Taxi cab

Album: Solo: Songs And Collaborations 1982-2015

Loretta Lynn

Act naturally

Album: Loretta Lynn Sings