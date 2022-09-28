Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Published at: 28-9-2022 11:05 PM

Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß | Bild: Lisa Hinder

28 September

Mittwoch, 28. September 2022

Makaya McCraven
The Fours
Album: In These Times

Moor Mother
UMZANSI feat. Black Quantum Futurism, Mary Lattimore
Album: Jazz Codes

Mary Lattimore
Sometimes He's in My Dreams
Album: Silver Ladders

Weyes Blood
It's Not Just MKe, It's Everybody

Joanna Newsom
On a Good Day
Album: Have One On Me

Joanna Newsom
Baby Birch
Album: Have One On Me

Jockstrap
Angst
Album: I Love You, Jennifer B

Mura Masa
e-motions
Album: Demon Times

Nailah Hunter
Forest Dark

Molly Lewis
The Green Ray
Album: Mirage

Natalie Bergman
The Little Bird
Album: The Bird Song Project Playlist

Maya Hawke
The Driver
Album: Moss

Plains
Abilene
Album: Single

The Mamas and the Papas
Go Where You Wanna Go
Album: If You Can Beleive Your Eyes and Ears