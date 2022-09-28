Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 28. September 2022

Makaya McCraven

The Fours

Album: In These Times

Moor Mother

UMZANSI feat. Black Quantum Futurism, Mary Lattimore

Album: Jazz Codes

Mary Lattimore

Sometimes He's in My Dreams

Album: Silver Ladders

Weyes Blood

It's Not Just MKe, It's Everybody

Joanna Newsom

On a Good Day

Album: Have One On Me

Joanna Newsom

Baby Birch

Album: Have One On Me

Jockstrap

Angst

Album: I Love You, Jennifer B

Mura Masa

e-motions

Album: Demon Times

Nailah Hunter

Forest Dark

Molly Lewis

The Green Ray

Album: Mirage

Natalie Bergman

The Little Bird

Album: The Bird Song Project Playlist

Maya Hawke

The Driver

Album: Moss

Plains

Abilene

Album: Single