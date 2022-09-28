Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
28. September
Mittwoch, 28. September 2022
Makaya McCraven
The Fours
Album: In These Times
Moor Mother
UMZANSI feat. Black Quantum Futurism, Mary Lattimore
Album: Jazz Codes
Mary Lattimore
Sometimes He's in My Dreams
Album: Silver Ladders
Weyes Blood
It's Not Just MKe, It's Everybody
Joanna Newsom
On a Good Day
Album: Have One On Me
Joanna Newsom
Baby Birch
Album: Have One On Me
Jockstrap
Angst
Album: I Love You, Jennifer B
Mura Masa
e-motions
Album: Demon Times
Nailah Hunter
Forest Dark
Molly Lewis
The Green Ray
Album: Mirage
Natalie Bergman
The Little Bird
Album: The Bird Song Project Playlist
Maya Hawke
The Driver
Album: Moss
Plains
Abilene
Album: Single
The Mamas and the Papas
Go Where You Wanna Go
Album: If You Can Beleive Your Eyes and Ears