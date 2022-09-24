Playlist Matthias Röckl
24. September
Samstag, 24. September 2022
Ramsey Lewis
Wade in the water
Albm: Wade in the water
Neal Francis
Alameda Apartments
Albm: In Plain Sight
Neal Francis
Very Fine
Albm: Very Fine Pt’s 1. And 2.
Steve Lacy
Mercury
Albm: Gemini Lights
Roge
Pra Vida
Albm: Pra Vida
Kendrick Lamar
United In Grief
Albm: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Not the twos
Paradise
Albm: Paradise
Not the twos
Haha
Albm: Haha
Nick Hakim
Happen
Albm: Happen
Hiatus Koyote, Nick Hakim
Red Room
Albm: Mood Variant (the remixes)
Vieux Farka Toure, Khruangbin
Tongo Barra
Albm: Tongo Barra
Ali Farka Toure
Heygana
Albm: The River