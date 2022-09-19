Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 19.09.2022

19 September

Montag, 19. September 2022

Kokoroko       
Age of Ascent
Album: Could we be More

Kokoroko   
Tojo
Album: Could we be More

Massive Attack        
Hymn Of The Big Wheel
Album: Blue Lines

Horace Andy  
Sleepy’s Night Cap
Album: Midnight Scorchers

Horace Andy
Safe From Harm
Album: Midnight Rocker

Linton Kwesi Johnson
Bitch Dub
Album: LKJ In Dub Reggae

Linton Kwesi Johnson
Want Fi Goh Rave
Album: Forces of Victory

Talvin Singh
It's Not Over
Album: Ha

Allysha Joy  
Qit, trying so hard
Album: Qit, trying so hard

Sha Sha feat. Soa Mattrix     
Ungowami
Album: I'm Alive

The Comet Is Coming
Lucid Dreamer
Album: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam


