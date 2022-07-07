Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann und Ralf Summer

Stand: 07.07.2022 23:05 Uhr

07 Juli

Donnerstag, 07. Juli 2022

Laura Veirs
Eucalyptus
Album: Found light

Party Dozen
Macca the Mutt feat. Nick Cave
Album: The Real Work

Viagra Boys
Punk Rock Loser
Album: Cave World

Metric
Formentera
Album: Formentera

Wu-Lu
Scrambled Tricks
Album: Loggerhead

James Righton
Livestream
Album: Jim, I’m still here

Neil Young with Crazy Horse
Timberline
Album: Toast

Berries
Wall of sound
Album: How we function

Mush
Grief thief oder Northern Safari
Album: Down Tools

Anoushka Shankar & Manu Delago & Metropole Orkest
Land of gold (live)
Album: Between us …