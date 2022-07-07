Playlist Angie Portmann und Ralf Summer
07. Juli
Donnerstag, 07. Juli 2022
Laura Veirs
Eucalyptus
Album: Found light
Party Dozen
Macca the Mutt feat. Nick Cave
Album: The Real Work
Viagra Boys
Punk Rock Loser
Album: Cave World
Metric
Formentera
Album: Formentera
Wu-Lu
Scrambled Tricks
Album: Loggerhead
James Righton
Livestream
Album: Jim, I’m still here
Neil Young with Crazy Horse
Timberline
Album: Toast
Berries
Wall of sound
Album: How we function
Mush
Grief thief oder Northern Safari
Album: Down Tools
Anoushka Shankar & Manu Delago & Metropole Orkest
Land of gold (live)
Album: Between us …