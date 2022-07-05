Playlist Roderich Fabian
05. Juli
Dienstag, 05. Juli 2022
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Fire
Single
Country Joe & The Fish
Fish Cheer / The I-feel-I'm-fixin'-to-die-Rag
Single
Carole King
Will you love me tomorrow
Album: Tapestry
Flora Purim
Zahuroo
Album: If you will
The Animals
Don't let me be misunderstood
Single
Taj Mahal
Buck Dancer's Choice
Album: Oooh so good and Blues
Gilberto Gil
Andar com fé
Album: Um Banda Um
Blue Mink
Melting Pot
Single
Caetano Veloso
Samba de Verao
Album: A Bossa de Caetano
Freda Payne
Band of Gold
Single
Elvin Bishop
Fooled around and fell in Love
Single
Johnny Rivers
Secret Agent Man
Single
Carla Thomas
B.A.B.Y.
Single
Hannes Wader
Unterwegs nach Süden
Album: 7 Lieder