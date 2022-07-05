Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 05. Juli 2022

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Fire

Single

Country Joe & The Fish

Fish Cheer / The I-feel-I'm-fixin'-to-die-Rag

Single

Carole King

Will you love me tomorrow

Album: Tapestry

Flora Purim

Zahuroo

Album: If you will

The Animals

Don't let me be misunderstood

Single

Taj Mahal

Buck Dancer's Choice

Album: Oooh so good and Blues

Gilberto Gil

Andar com fé

Album: Um Banda Um

Blue Mink

Melting Pot

Single

Caetano Veloso

Samba de Verao

Album: A Bossa de Caetano

Freda Payne

Band of Gold

Single

Elvin Bishop

Fooled around and fell in Love

Single

Johnny Rivers

Secret Agent Man

Single

Carla Thomas

B.A.B.Y.

Single