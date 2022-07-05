Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 05.07.2022

05 Juli

Dienstag, 05. Juli 2022

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Fire
Single

Country Joe & The Fish
Fish Cheer / The I-feel-I'm-fixin'-to-die-Rag
Single

Carole King
Will you love me tomorrow
Album: Tapestry

Flora Purim
Zahuroo
Album: If you will

The Animals
Don't let me be misunderstood
Single

Taj Mahal
Buck Dancer's Choice
Album: Oooh so good and Blues

Gilberto Gil
Andar com fé
Album: Um Banda Um

Blue Mink
Melting Pot
Single

Caetano Veloso
Samba de Verao
Album: A Bossa de Caetano

Freda Payne
Band of Gold
Single

Elvin Bishop
Fooled around and fell in Love
Single

Johnny Rivers
Secret Agent Man
Single

Carla Thomas
B.A.B.Y.
Single

Hannes Wader
Unterwegs nach Süden
Album: 7 Lieder


