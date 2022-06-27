Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 27. Juni 2022

Òlafur Arnalds

Woven Song

Album: Some Kind Of Peace

Òlafur Arnalds ft. JFDR

Some Kind Of Peace

Album: Some Kind Of Peace

Òlafur Arnalds

Zero

Album: Some Kind Of Peace

Òlafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo

Loo

Album: Some Kind Of Peace

Current Joys, Anika

Dancer in The Dark

Album: Covers From Across The Sea

The Notwist ft. Juana Molina

Al Sur /Elijah Minnelli Remix

Album: Vertigo Dubs, Volume 2

Ellijah Minelli

Slats

Album: Slats

The Notwist

Night’s Too Dark

Album: Vertigo Days

9ms (Simon Popp, Florian König)

Lavo

Album: II

Makaya McCraven

Seventh String

Album: -

Phtalo

Re-Verbalize

Album: Monotone

Flying Lotus ft. Devin Tracy

The Room

Album: The Room