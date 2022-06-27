Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 27.06.2022

27 Juni

Montag, 27. Juni 2022

Òlafur Arnalds
Woven Song
Album: Some Kind Of Peace  

Òlafur Arnalds ft. JFDR   
Some Kind Of Peace  
Album: Some Kind Of Peace  

Òlafur Arnalds
Zero
Album: Some Kind Of Peace  

Òlafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo
Loo
Album: Some Kind Of Peace  

Current Joys, Anika
Dancer in The Dark
Album: Covers From Across The Sea

The Notwist ft. Juana Molina
Al Sur /Elijah Minnelli Remix  
Album: Vertigo Dubs, Volume 2

Ellijah Minelli
Slats
Album: Slats

The Notwist
Night’s Too Dark
Album: Vertigo Days

9ms (Simon Popp,  Florian König)
Lavo 
Album: II

Makaya McCraven
Seventh String 
Album: -

Phtalo
Re-Verbalize
Album: Monotone

Flying Lotus ft. Devin Tracy
The Room
Album: The Room

Efterklang
Limited Memory
Album: Plexiglass-EP


0