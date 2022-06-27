Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
27. Juni
Montag, 27. Juni 2022
Òlafur Arnalds
Woven Song
Album: Some Kind Of Peace
Òlafur Arnalds ft. JFDR
Some Kind Of Peace
Album: Some Kind Of Peace
Òlafur Arnalds
Zero
Album: Some Kind Of Peace
Òlafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo
Loo
Album: Some Kind Of Peace
Current Joys, Anika
Dancer in The Dark
Album: Covers From Across The Sea
The Notwist ft. Juana Molina
Al Sur /Elijah Minnelli Remix
Album: Vertigo Dubs, Volume 2
Ellijah Minelli
Slats
Album: Slats
The Notwist
Night’s Too Dark
Album: Vertigo Days
9ms (Simon Popp, Florian König)
Lavo
Album: II
Makaya McCraven
Seventh String
Album: -
Phtalo
Re-Verbalize
Album: Monotone
Flying Lotus ft. Devin Tracy
The Room
Album: The Room
Efterklang
Limited Memory
Album: Plexiglass-EP