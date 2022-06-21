Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 21.06.2022

21 Juni

Dienstag, 21. Juni 2022

TV on the Radio
Wolf like me
Album: Return to Vookie Mountain

Television
Guding Light
Album: Marquee Moon

Television Personalities
Part-Time Punks
Album: Where's Bill Grundy now?

Alternative TV
Action Time Vision
Single

TV Smith
No Control
Album: Land of the Overdose

TV Priest
It was a Gift
Album: My other People

Idles
Television
Album: Joy as an Act of Resistance

Nina Hagen Band
TV Glotzer
Album: Nina Hagen Band

The Tubes
TV is King
Album: Remote Control

Talking Heads
Television Man
Album: Little Creatures

The Normal
TVOD
Single

The Flying Lizards
TV
Album: The Flying Lizards

Daft Punk
Television rules the Nation
Album: Human after all


