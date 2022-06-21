Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 21. Juni 2022

TV on the Radio

Wolf like me

Album: Return to Vookie Mountain

Television

Guding Light

Album: Marquee Moon

Television Personalities

Part-Time Punks

Album: Where's Bill Grundy now?

Alternative TV

Action Time Vision

Single

TV Smith

No Control

Album: Land of the Overdose

TV Priest

It was a Gift

Album: My other People

Idles

Television

Album: Joy as an Act of Resistance

Nina Hagen Band

TV Glotzer

Album: Nina Hagen Band

The Tubes

TV is King

Album: Remote Control

Talking Heads

Television Man

Album: Little Creatures

The Normal

TVOD

Single

The Flying Lizards

TV

Album: The Flying Lizards