Playlist Roderich Fabian
21. Juni
Dienstag, 21. Juni 2022
TV on the Radio
Wolf like me
Album: Return to Vookie Mountain
Television
Guding Light
Album: Marquee Moon
Television Personalities
Part-Time Punks
Album: Where's Bill Grundy now?
Alternative TV
Action Time Vision
Single
TV Smith
No Control
Album: Land of the Overdose
TV Priest
It was a Gift
Album: My other People
Idles
Television
Album: Joy as an Act of Resistance
Nina Hagen Band
TV Glotzer
Album: Nina Hagen Band
The Tubes
TV is King
Album: Remote Control
Talking Heads
Television Man
Album: Little Creatures
The Normal
TVOD
Single
The Flying Lizards
TV
Album: The Flying Lizards
Daft Punk
Television rules the Nation
Album: Human after all