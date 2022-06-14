Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Fabian Roderich

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 14.06.2022

Roderich Fabian, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

14 Juni

Dienstag, 14. Juni 2022


Henry Mancini
Peter Gunn
Album: The Music from “Peter Gunn”

The Beatles
Eleanor Rigby
Single

Pink Floyd
Arnold Layne
Single

The Kinks
David Watts
Single

The Jam
David Watts
Single

Them
Richard Cory
Single

Nick Lowe
Mary Provost
Album: Jesus of Cool

Gerry Rafferty
Mary Skeffington
Album: Can I have my Money back

Joan Baez
Joe Hill
Album: Woodstock – Original Soundtrack (Compilation)

Bob Dylan
John Wesley Harding
Album: John Wesley Harding

Eagles
James Dean
Album: On the Border

Chuck Berry
Johnny B. Goode
Single

Ozark Mountain Daredevils
E.E. Lawson
Album: It’s shine when it shines

Special AKA
Nelson Mandela
Single

Gorillaz
Clint Eastwood
Album: Gorillaz

A Tribe called Quest
Bonitza Applebum
Single