Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 02.06.2022 23:05 Uhr

Ralf Summer, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

02 Juni

Donnerstag, 02. Juni 2022

Angel Olsen
Big Time

Horsegirl
Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)
Album: Versions of Modern Performance

Andrew Bird
Make A Picture
Album: Inside Problems

POLIÇA
Alive
Album: Madness

Infant Finches
Sci-Fi Immune
Album: Sci-Fi Immune

Brezel Göring
Défoncé ft. Lilith Stangenberg
Album: Psychoanalyse (Volume 2)

Das Paradies
Die stroboskopen Jahre
Album: Transit

Jasmyn
Edge of time
Album: in the Wild

070 Shake
Skin & Bones
Album: You Can't Kill Me

Seanie T meets Aldubb
Punky Reggae Party (Rob Smith aka RSD Aotearoa Dub)
Album: V.A. King Size Dub 25

Ippio Payo
Remember Adria
Album: Deus Ex Machina

Spiritual Emojis
Haschisch 84
Album: Noe we know less than before