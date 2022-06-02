Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 02. Juni 2022

Angel Olsen

Big Time

Horsegirl

Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)

Album: Versions of Modern Performance

Andrew Bird

Make A Picture

Album: Inside Problems

POLIÇA

Alive

Album: Madness

Infant Finches

Sci-Fi Immune

Album: Sci-Fi Immune

Brezel Göring

Défoncé ft. Lilith Stangenberg

Album: Psychoanalyse (Volume 2)

Das Paradies

Die stroboskopen Jahre

Album: Transit

Jasmyn

Edge of time

Album: in the Wild

070 Shake

Skin & Bones

Album: You Can't Kill Me

Seanie T meets Aldubb

Punky Reggae Party (Rob Smith aka RSD Aotearoa Dub)

Album: V.A. King Size Dub 25

Ippio Payo

Remember Adria

Album: Deus Ex Machina