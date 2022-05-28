Playlist Noe Noack
28. Mai
Samstag, 28. Mai 2022
Florence&The Machine
Free
Album: Dance Fever
Soak
Last July
Album: If I never know you like this again
Horsegirl
Anti-Glory
Gabi Garbutt&The Illuminations
Never Never
Album: Cockerel
Gabi Garbutt&The Illuminations
Angel of third avenue
Album. Cockerel
Porridge Radio
U can be happy if you want to
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky
Porridge Radio
Flowers
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky
Porridge Radio
Splinterred
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky
Finna
Zartcore
Finna
Staying Soft
Leikeli 47
New Money
Album: Shape Up
Leikeli 47
Baseball
Album: Shape Up
Sharon van Etten
Mistakes
Album: We've been going about this all wrong