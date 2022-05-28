Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 28.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

Noe Noack | Bild: BR

28 Mai

Samstag, 28. Mai 2022

Florence&The Machine
Free
Album: Dance Fever

Soak
Last July
Album: If I never know you like this again

Horsegirl
Anti-Glory

Gabi Garbutt&The Illuminations
Never Never
Album: Cockerel

Gabi Garbutt&The Illuminations
Angel of third avenue
Album. Cockerel

Porridge Radio
U can be happy if you want to
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Porridge Radio
Flowers
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Porridge Radio
Splinterred
Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Finna
Zartcore

Finna
Staying Soft

Leikeli 47
New Money
Album: Shape Up

Leikeli 47
Baseball
Album: Shape Up

Sharon van Etten
Mistakes
Album: We've been going about this all wrong