Playlist Noe Noack

Samstag, 28. Mai 2022

Florence&The Machine

Free

Album: Dance Fever

Soak

Last July

Album: If I never know you like this again

Horsegirl

Anti-Glory

Gabi Garbutt&The Illuminations

Never Never

Album: Cockerel

Gabi Garbutt&The Illuminations

Angel of third avenue

Album. Cockerel

Porridge Radio

U can be happy if you want to

Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Porridge Radio

Flowers

Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Porridge Radio

Splinterred

Album: Waterslide, diving board, ladder to the sky

Finna

Zartcore

Finna

Staying Soft

Leikeli 47

New Money

Album: Shape Up

Leikeli 47

Baseball

Album: Shape Up