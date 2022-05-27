Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michel Bartle

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 27.05.2022

27 Mai

Freitag, 27. Mai 2022

G. Love and the Special Sauce
Blues Music
Album: Okeh

J Dilla
Workinonit
Album: Donuts

Robert Glasper
Letter To Hermione
Album: Black Radio

Feathers
The Ching-A-Ling Song (feat. David Bowie)
Single

David Bowie
Cygnet Comittee
Album: Space Oddity

Traffic
The Low Spark of high-heeled boys
Album: The Low Spark of high-heeled boys

Jeff Buckley
The Way Young Lovers Do
Album: Live at Sin-E

Tim Buckley
Hong Kong Bar
Album: Greetings From L.A

Siouxsie & The Banshees
Hong Kong Garden
Album: The Scream

Tank & The Bangas
Spaceships
Album: Green Balloon

Al Green
Love and Happiness
Album: I’m still in love with you