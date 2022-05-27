Playlist Michel Bartle

Freitag, 27. Mai 2022

G. Love and the Special Sauce

Blues Music

Album: Okeh

J Dilla

Workinonit

Album: Donuts

Robert Glasper

Letter To Hermione

Album: Black Radio

Feathers

The Ching-A-Ling Song (feat. David Bowie)

Single

David Bowie

Cygnet Comittee

Album: Space Oddity

Traffic

The Low Spark of high-heeled boys

Album: The Low Spark of high-heeled boys

Jeff Buckley

The Way Young Lovers Do

Album: Live at Sin-E

Tim Buckley

Hong Kong Bar

Album: Greetings From L.A

Siouxsie & The Banshees

Hong Kong Garden

Album: The Scream

Tank & The Bangas

Spaceships

Album: Green Balloon