Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 29.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

29 Mai

Sonntag, 29. Mai 2022

Al Green
Tired of being alone
Al Green
So you’re leaving
Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green
Let’s stay together
Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green
It ain’t no Fun to me
Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green
Old Time Lovin’ 
Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green
I never found a Girl
Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green
What is this Feeling
Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green
How can you mend a broken Heart
Album: Let’s stay together

Bee Gees
How can you mend a broken Heart
Al Green
La La for you
Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green
Judy
Album: Let’s stay together

Tina Turner
Let’s stay together
Album: Private Dancer